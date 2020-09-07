Apey+Janabala+Party+to+go+to+court+against+Election+Commission

The Apey Janabala Party will go to courts against the Election Commission in the coming days over its disputed national list MP position, its chairman Saman Perera told Hiru News.



Last Friday, a breach of trust case was filed against AJP’s former secretary Ven. Vedinigama Wimalatissa Thera.



The party has been unable to reach consensus on who should be appointed to the national list position which it secured at the general election.