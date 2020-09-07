සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Ranil and Tissa to meet again

Sunday, 30 August 2020 - 13:38

Ranil+and+Tissa+to+meet+again
Internal disputes are preventing the UNP from naming a person to the national list MP position it secured at the general election.

Several meetings of its working committee failed to reach agreement on the matter as well as on the issue of the party leadership.

Ex-MP Ruwan Wijewardena said in Kandy today (30) when he called on the Mahanayake of the Malwatte Chapter that a vote will have to be taken on a new leader if the next WC meeting ended in stalemate.

Meanwhile, UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and Samagi Jana Balawegaya’s Tissa Attanayake met for talks recently on uniting their fronts, but that too, ended without a decision.

They are to meet again within the coming fortnight, according to political sources.

