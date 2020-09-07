Poultry farm causes invasion of flies in Wanathavilluwa village (video)



A large-scale poultry farm has been blamed for an invasion of flies of Katupuliyankulam village in Wanathavilluwa for several years.



According to reports reaching Rathu Minittuwa, the farm’s poultry waste is released directly to the environment, sending out an unbearable stench in the area.



The farm which is around 25 acres in extent has been there for around 15 years.



Around 200 families are affected by this situation.



Written and oral complaints to the authorities have yielded no results.



Rathu Minuttuwa will keep a watch until a solution is given to this issue.