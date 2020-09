A village in Haputale is still devoid of any facilities it was promised when it was formed as a colony seven years ago.



Keenapitiya in Kirawanagama is located 40 kms away from Haputale with farming being the main livelihood of its inhabitants.

They are yet to be given deeds for their lands.



A water supply scheme launched through their labour has not been a success and they have to walk several kilometers to find drinking water.



Transport too, is a concern for them.