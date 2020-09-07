Lata Mangeshkar's building sealed as a precautionary measure

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's residential building Prabhukunj in New Delhi was sealed yesterday (29) by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as a precautionary measure amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



However, the singer and her family are "safe."



The legendary singer's family released a statement on Saturday, which read, "Please do not react to any hearsay on the health of our family members, especially. We, as a building society in unison, are taking utmost caution, care and co-operating to ensure the well-being and safety of all the senior citizens especially, and all the other residing members as well. By God's grace and the wishes of so many, the family is safe."



Apart from Lata Mangeshkar's building, Amitabh Bachchan's properties were sealed by BMC after the actor, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and his 8-year-old granddaughter tested positive in July.



Actress Rekha's bungalow was sealed by the BMC after her security staff was found to be infected.



Actor Aamir Khan and producers Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor previously announced that members of their staff had tested positive.