Suspended+police+constable+nabbed+with+heroin

A police constable suspended from service was arrested with heroin at Sinhadeewaragama in Koggala yesterday (29).
He had been attached to the Suriyawewa police station.
He had rented a house at Wanduramba and been involved in dealing heroin for a long time.
Also a heroin addict, he had been rehabilitated at the centre at Kandakadu.
He had been attached to the Suriyawewa police station.
He had rented a house at Wanduramba and been involved in dealing heroin for a long time.
Also a heroin addict, he had been rehabilitated at the centre at Kandakadu.