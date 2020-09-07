Ministers visit Mattala airport on inspection tour (pictures)

A team of ministers led by Prasanna Ranatunga today (30) undertook an inspection of the Mattala airport with the intention of using it for the promotion of exports and tourism.Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Namal Rajapaksa and state minister D.V. Chanaka too, took part in the visit.Development of the airport was discussed at length, with its use for the promotion of exports and tourism receiving focus attention.