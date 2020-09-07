28+youths+remanded+over+Akmeemana+fb+party

Twenty eight youths, arrested at a facebook party at a hotel in Akmeemana in Galle with Kerala Cannabis, have been remanded until 09 September.



They were produced before the Galle acting magistrate today (30).



Aged between 18 and 27 years and two girls among them, they are residents of Moratuwa, Ampara, Kandy, Anuradhapura and Galle.