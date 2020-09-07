Drunken+man+accidentally+shoots+himself

A 29-year-old man accidentally shot himself with a locally-made gun at his home at Bibilegama in Passara yesterday (29), police say.
After taking alcohol and with his child in his arms, he had attempted to show his wife how to activate the trigger of the firearm with a toe, when it went off, killing him.
The child, aged around two years, has been admitted to hospital with injuries.
After taking alcohol and with his child in his arms, he had attempted to show his wife how to activate the trigger of the firearm with a toe, when it went off, killing him.
The child, aged around two years, has been admitted to hospital with injuries.