The electricity mafia is in Diyawanna - Minister Dallas Alahapperuma

The Minister of Power and Energy Dullas Alahapperuma states that the report of the committee appointed to investigate the recent power outage island wide will be uploaded on the internet.



The Minister stated this while participating in a public meeting held in Hakmana, Matara yesterday.



The Minister also expressed his views regarding an electricity mafia.



He alleged that the electricity mafia was not active in the CEB or the Ministry of Power and Energy and that it was operating in Diyawanna.



The Minister said that although the Electrical Engineers and the Electricity Board had taken steps to prepare a National Electricity Generation Plan, there had been obstacles in obtaining the plans for approval in Parliament in the recent past.