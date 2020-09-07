Tremors in Kandy - Geological officers launch investigation

A team of officers from the Geological Survey of Sri Lanka visited the Kandy area today to inquire into the unusual tremors that are reported to have occurred in several areas.



The tremors have been felt in Kandy, Anuragama, Haragama, Gurudeniya, Thalathuoya and several other areas last night.



The tremors were recorded at the Pallekele Seismic Station.



Sajjana de Silva, Director General of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau told our news team that the tremors could not be termed as an earthquake.



However, officials from the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau today launched an investigation based on data and information obtained.



A special discussion will be held tomorrow with the officials of the Disaster Management Center.