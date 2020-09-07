සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Premalal Jayasekara cannot be sworn in as a Member of Parliament - AG

Sunday, 30 August 2020 - 20:19

Premalal+Jayasekara+cannot+be+sworn+in+as+a+Member+of+Parliament+-+AG
The Attorney General's Department has informed the Ministry of Justice in a letter that Premalal Jayasekara, who is on death row, cannot be sworn in as a Member of Parliament.

Minister of Justice Ali Sabri stated to the Hiru news team that the Ministry of Justice had sent the relevant notification to the Secretary General of Parliament.

Ratnapura High Court recently sentenced Premalal Jayasekara to death for a murder committed in 2015.

However, he won the election by securing the second highest number of preferential votes in the Ratnapura district in the general election in 2020.

There has been a controversy about his ability to be sworn in as a Member of Parliament.

The ruling party MPs requested the Speaker to direct the prison authorities to summon Premalal Jayasekara to Parliament as he has filed an appeal against his death sentence.

Accordingly, the Speaker announced last Friday that he would inform the Commissioner General of Prisons to take necessary action to bring Premalal Jayasekara to Parliament on the 8th.

However, the Commissioner General of Prisons inquired from the Ministry of Justice about the situation of Premalal Jayasekara in such a background and accordingly the Attorney General's Department has given these instructions to the Ministry.

Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.