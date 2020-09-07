Premalal Jayasekara cannot be sworn in as a Member of Parliament - AG

The Attorney General's Department has informed the Ministry of Justice in a letter that Premalal Jayasekara, who is on death row, cannot be sworn in as a Member of Parliament.



Minister of Justice Ali Sabri stated to the Hiru news team that the Ministry of Justice had sent the relevant notification to the Secretary General of Parliament.



Ratnapura High Court recently sentenced Premalal Jayasekara to death for a murder committed in 2015.



However, he won the election by securing the second highest number of preferential votes in the Ratnapura district in the general election in 2020.



There has been a controversy about his ability to be sworn in as a Member of Parliament.



The ruling party MPs requested the Speaker to direct the prison authorities to summon Premalal Jayasekara to Parliament as he has filed an appeal against his death sentence.



Accordingly, the Speaker announced last Friday that he would inform the Commissioner General of Prisons to take necessary action to bring Premalal Jayasekara to Parliament on the 8th.



However, the Commissioner General of Prisons inquired from the Ministry of Justice about the situation of Premalal Jayasekara in such a background and accordingly the Attorney General's Department has given these instructions to the Ministry.