Trump's supporters clash with black rights activists

One person has been shot dead in a clash between supporters of President Donald Trump and a group protesting for the rights of blacks in Portland, Oregon.



Protests have been going on for months after the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, by a white police officer.



The clashes erupted yesterday as supporters of President Trump marched through the city streets in a procession of about 600 vehicles.



Meanwhile, President Trump announced that he would visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, next Tuesday, where police shot another black man, Jacob Blake.



He said he intends to meet with police officers to investigate the damage caused by protests.



Jacob Blake has now become disabled after police fired seven shots.