Showers or thundershowers at several places after 2 pm

Monday, 31 August 2020 - 6:46

The Meteorological Department states that the showery condition is likely to enhance to some extent over the island during next few days from today (31 August).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Uva, North-Central and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu and Vauniya districts after 2.00 pm.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September this year due to its apparent southward relative motion.


The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (31) are Karadikkuli, Kappachchi,
Neriyakulam, Punewa, Pandiggama, Ambagaswewa, Kanniyal, Uppuveli at about 12.10 noon.

07 September 2020
07 September 2020
07 September 2020
07 September 2020
07 September 2020
06 September 2020
06 September 2020
06 September 2020
06 September 2020
