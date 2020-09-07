A+woman+killed+in+a+road+accident+in+Attawilluwa

A woman was killed when she was hit by a lorry on the Attawilluwa road in Puttalam yesterday (30).



Our correspondent stated that the victim was a 76 year old female.



The injured woman has been admitted to the Puttalam Base Hospital and has been pronounced dead on admission.



The driver of the lorry involved in the accident has been arrested and the police have stated that he was driving without a driver's license.



The driver is due to be produced before court today (31).