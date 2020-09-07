Speaker+says+that+he+will+appear+on+behalf+of+the+privileges+of+MP+Premalal+Jayasekera

Speaker, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has noted that MP Premalal Jayasekera who has been sentenced to death, has not being informed in writing that he cannot swear in as an MP.



When our news team inquired about the matter he noted that the Supreme Court has the authority to provide a definition in this regard and not the attorney generals department.



The speaker noted that he is obliged to safeguard MPs rights and parliamentary privileges and he shall appear on behalf of them.



Premalal Jayasekera contested for the general election prior to receiving the death sentence, and he secured the second highest number of preferential votes from the Ratnapura district.



The chairman of the elections commission has accepted him as an MP and has confirmed this by issuing a gazette notification.



The speaker noted that the AG should have expressed his protest during that instance.



Premalal Jayasekera had requested the commissioner general of prisons to allow him to attend the sessions of the 9th parliament.



Further MPs representing the ruling party, had requested the speaker to order prison officials to permit him to attend parliamentary sessions as he had filed for an appeal with regard to his death sentence.



Accordingly, the speaker noted that necessary action would be taken to inform the commissioner general of prisons to bring in Premalal Jayasekera to parliament on the 8th of September.



However, the commissioner general had requested the counsel of the Attorney general considering the current context.



Accordingly, the minister of justice, president counsel Ali Sabri noted that the AGs department had informed them that as Premalal Jayasekera has been sentenced to death he cannot swear in as a parliamentarian or work as one.



Premalal Jayasekera was sentenced to death by the Ratnapura high court with regard to a murder which took place in 2015.



Meanwhile Premalal Jayasekera has been transferred from the Welikada Prison to the prison hospital owing to high blood sugar.