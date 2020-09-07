Ranil+to+come+before+the+police+unit+of+the+commission+investigating+Easter+Sunday+attacks

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe is to arrive before the police unit of the commission investigating Easter Sunday attacks today.

The former premier had been informed that he is to testify before the commission regarding the series of attacks and has been informed to appear before the police unit to provide the statement.

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe was summoned on the 21st of August to the president's commission police unit to provide a statement.

However the former premier had informed that he is unable to attend on the said date, and has informed that he wishes to pay a visit today.

A spokesperson for the president's commission noted that statements need to be obtained regarding the former Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe being involved in the national Security Council during the period of the Easter attacks.

On the 27th of August, police officers of the commission investigating Easter attacks, obtained statements from former president Maithreepala Sirisena for over 9 hours at his residence Mahagamasekera road.