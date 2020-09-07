සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Ranil to come before the police unit of the commission investigating Easter Sunday attacks

Monday, 31 August 2020 - 7:42

Ranil+to+come+before+the+police+unit+of+the+commission+investigating+Easter+Sunday+attacks

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe is to arrive before the police unit of the commission investigating Easter Sunday attacks today.


The former premier had been informed that he is to testify before the commission regarding the series of attacks and has been informed to appear before the police unit to provide the statement.


Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe was summoned on the 21st of August to the president's commission police unit to provide a statement.


However the former premier had informed that he is unable to attend on the said date, and has informed that he wishes to pay a visit today.


A spokesperson for the president's commission noted that statements need to be obtained regarding the former Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe being involved in the national Security Council during the period of the Easter attacks.


On the 27th of August, police officers of the commission investigating Easter attacks, obtained statements from former president Maithreepala Sirisena for over 9 hours at his residence Mahagamasekera road.


Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.