Number of corona patients in the country exceed 3000

Monday, 31 August 2020 - 7:50

Number of corona patients in the country exceed 3000

With the discovery of 17 Corona infected persons yesterday the total number of corona infected persons in the country has risen to 3012.

While 12 of the infected persons reported yesterday were returnees from the UAE subjected to quarantine, another three were returnees from the Maldives.

Similarly two Indian seamen undergoing quarantine were confirmed corona infected.

Accordingly while 140 patients continue to be under medical observation, the number patients cured stands at 2860.

Meanwhile, 398 Sri Lankans stranded in the State of Qatar arrived at Katunayake airport this dawn.


