Investigations+launched+in+search+of+the+politicians+brother+behind+the+clearing+of+Anawilundawa

Police say that several teams have been deployed to arrest a politician's brother who has allegedly supported the clearing the Anawilundawa wetland which has caused controversy.

According to the confession made by the businessman currently remanded, police have commenced investigations into arresting the said individual.

An area belonging to the Anawilundawa Ramsa wetland was cleared on the 27th of August and the operator of the Backhoe, and the businessman were remanded until the 4th of September.