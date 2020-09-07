Tamil+Nadu+extends+lock-down

With the coronavirus pandemic, the lockdown in Tamil Nadu have been extended by a month till the 30th of next month.



However, inter-provincial buses will resume operations from tomorrow and trains from the 7th of next month, Indian sources said.



Hotels, resorts, shopping malls and places of worship will also be reopened from tomorrow.



The highest number of daily infections and deaths in the world in the last 24 hours was reported from India. The number of daily infections reported in the country was 79,457 and the number of deaths was 960.



Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide was reported as 25,357,704 and the number of deaths is reported at 850,149.