Three+Nigerians+arrested

Three Nigerians have been arrested in Mt. Lavinia for staying in Sri Lanka illegally.
The Police Media Unit stated that the suspects were arrested yesterday on a tip off received by the Organized Crime Prevention Division.
Officers from the Organized Crime Prevention Division have arrested two other persons who had assisted them to stay in the country without valid visas.
