Two+joint+victors+in+the+Olympiad+chess+competition+due+to+the+breakdown+of+internet+connections

The organizers of the Olympic Chess Championship have decided to award the gold medal to both the teams representing India and Russia due to an internet breakdown.



Due to the coronavirus, this year's chess tournament was held online and 160 countries participated.



The 44th Olympiad Chess Tournament was scheduled to be held in Russia this year, but was postponed until next year due to the spread of the coronavirus.



It was later decided to hold the tournament online, and started last July.



The internet connections of the two players of the Indian team who participated in the final had broken down during the final.



Considering their appeal, the tournament organizers decided to give the victory to India as well as its rival Russia.