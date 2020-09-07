සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two joint victors in the Olympiad chess competition due to the breakdown of internet connections

Monday, 31 August 2020 - 9:27

Two+joint+victors+in+the+Olympiad+chess+competition+due+to+the+breakdown+of+internet+connections
The organizers of the Olympic Chess Championship have decided to award the gold medal to both the teams representing India and Russia due to an internet breakdown.

Due to the coronavirus, this year's chess tournament was held online and 160 countries participated.

The 44th Olympiad Chess Tournament was scheduled to be held in Russia this year, but was postponed until next year due to the spread of the coronavirus.

It was later decided to hold the tournament online, and started last July.

The internet connections of the two players of the Indian team who participated in the final had broken down during the final.

Considering their appeal, the tournament organizers decided to give the victory to India as well as its rival Russia.

Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.