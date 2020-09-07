සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Did Raina leave due to a rift with Dhoni

Monday, 31 August 2020 - 11:48

The IPL tournament has decided to conduct the matches in the United Arab Emirates as the IPL tournament cannot be held in India due to Coronavirus.

Chennai Super Kings veteran Suresh Raina has abruptly withdrawn from the tournament and returned to India.

Raina left the team on Saturday citing "personal reasons," but murmurs of a 'rift' between him and skipper MS Dhoni have surfaced.

Before leaving for Dubai recently, he stayed in Chennai for a week to practise with the Chennai Super Kings team. Suresh Raina pointed out that players are at risk of coronavirus and that this training was unnecessary.

But Dhoni is said to have strongly believed in the practise stint in Chennai. Currently, 13 people, including a bowler, are currently infected from coronavirus and Raina seems to have argued with Dhoni that the consequences of what he feared has taken place. 

As a result of this conflict, it is believed that he has pulled out and Raina will not be in the IPL this year. He is said to have withdrawn from the tournament. Suresh Raina announced his retirement on the same day Dhoni announced his retirement.

The statement made by former BCCI chairman Srinivasan in this regard has added to the controversy.

"Raina will soon regret losing the revenue. We are not forcing anyone to be an athlete. If you need, you can opt out. Dhoni has asked about the health of the players. He is ready to face any situation.

"My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don't force anyone to do anything ... sometimes success gets into your head," Srinivasan said

  

