Sri Lankans injured in the blast in Beirut has increased to 22

Monday, 31 August 2020 - 10:53

The number of Sri Lankans injured in the recent explosion in Beirut, Lebanon has risen to 22, said Sri Lankan Ambassador to Lebanon Shani Karunaratne.

An explosion at a 2,750-tonne ammonium nitrate warehouse has killed at least 190 people and injured more than 6,000, according to foreign reports.

The blast left about 300,000 people homeless.

