Sri+Lankans+injured+in+the+blast+in+Beirut+has+increased+to+22

The number of Sri Lankans injured in the recent explosion in Beirut, Lebanon has risen to 22, said Sri Lankan Ambassador to Lebanon Shani Karunaratne.
An explosion at a 2,750-tonne ammonium nitrate warehouse has killed at least 190 people and injured more than 6,000, according to foreign reports.
The blast left about 300,000 people homeless.
