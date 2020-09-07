සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

HIV infection among men between the ages of 19 and 25 in Sri Lanka has increased

Monday, 31 August 2020 - 19:00

HIV infection among men between the ages of 19 and 25 in Sri Lanka has increased


Dr. Rasanjali Hettiarachchi, Director of the National STD and AIDS Control Program, says that the incidence of HIV infection among men between the ages of 19 and 25 in Sri Lanka has increased.

She further stated that about 1600 people infected with HIV are currently traveling around the country unaware of the status of the infection.

The number of people currently registered and receiving treatment at the clinics of the National STD and AIDS Control Program is 2000.

However, a survey conducted by the National AIDS Control Program has revealed that by this year, about 3600 people will have to register with these clinics and receive treatment.

However, the National STD and AIDS Control Unit requests any suspicious person to come to the clinic of their institution and get a free blood test.

07 September 2020
07 September 2020
07 September 2020
07 September 2020
07 September 2020
06 September 2020
06 September 2020
06 September 2020
06 September 2020
