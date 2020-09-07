Ranil provides statement to the Police unit of the commission (Video)

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam visited the Police Unit of the Presidential Commission appointed to Investigate the Easter Attack, today.



This was according to a request made by the police unit to provide a statement.



The former Prime Minister arrived at the Police Unit of the Presidential Commission only at 9.55 this morning.



As Ranil Wickremesinghe is due to be summoned before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, the police unit of the commission had been informed to obtain a statement before that.



That is why the Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe came to provide a statement.



A spokesman for the Commission stated when inquired by our Hirunews team that it was decided to summon the former Prime Minister as he was also a member of the National Security Council at the time of the attack.



This is the first time the former Prime Minister has appeared before this police unit.



Although the former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had been instructed to appear before the Police Unit of the Presidential Commission on the 21st and give a statement, he had requested for another date.



Meanwhile, Akila Viraj Kariyawasam who visited the police unit of the Presidential Commission this morning had given evidence earlier as well.



Meanwhile, a person was engaged in a protest in front of the Bandaranaike International Conference Hall in Colombo this morning demanding the arrest of former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in connection with the Easter Sunday attack.



Our news correspondent stated that he was protesting with a placard in his hand.