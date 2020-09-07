Night classes for children of Haththotuwa Junior School (Video)





We came to know from Matara - Pitabeddara area about a wonderful school that is well aware of the economic problems in its village and conducts free extra classes at night in an appropriate manner.



Students living in the surrounding areas who are living in the midst of many economic difficulties come to study at Matara - Pitabeddara Haththotuwa Junior School in the Deniyaya Education Zone.



Given the current economic situation, these children have limited opportunities to attend extra classes.



Sunil Gamage, who was appointed as the new principal of the school in 2017, was able to understand this situation well.



Accordingly, from 2018, he was anxious to provide free additional education to children in grades 10 and 11 of the school daily from 6 pm to 9 pm.



The Director of Education, Deniyaya and others were also very supportive.



These students obtain extra knowledge through the extra night class held after school.



In fact, it will be a great help for the upcoming GCE Ordinary Level Examination.



A program is also in place with the assistance of parents to protect children attending school at night.



Parents who work hard for their children until the end of their schooling do not forget to treat their children and teachers with tea.



In today's society where many activities are defined by money, these teachers who dedicate their time and labour for the future of thousands of children are a great example to the country ...