Haliela residents asking for a new bridge (video)





This is the bridge that connects the villages of Bogahamaliththa and Kapuwatta in the Haliela Divisional Secretariat Division.



Built 29 years ago, this bridge is the only bridge to reach the town of Haliela for about 1000 people from many villages in the Haliela area.



Due to the dilapidated condition of the bridge, people have to travel to Badulla and travel about 10 km furtheer to reach Haliella.



The villagers are requesting the authorities to repair the bridge which is nearly three decades old and provide an environment where they can travel safely.



The Red Minute will remain vigilant until those responsible for the reconstruction of the bridge carry out the repairs so that the transportation activities of a number of villages can be met.