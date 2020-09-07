සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Veteran singer Maurice Wijesinghe passes away

Monday, 31 August 2020 - 14:56

Veteran singer Maurice Wijesinghe has passed away.

He was 79 years old at the time of his death.

The song "Milana Ma Denethe" from the movie Induta Mal Mitak, the song "Duvillen Wathsunu Thavara" from the movie "Sapta Kanya" as well as the song "Oba Enna - Oba Avith Yanna Enna" became very popular among the many songs he sang.

His remains are currently being laid at a private flower shop in Mt. Lavinia and the last rites will be performed at 4 pm today at the Mount Lavinia Public Cemetery.

