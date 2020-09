08 more Covid-19 patients recovered & discharged from hospital increasing total recoveries in Sri Lanka to 2,868

08 more covid patients recover

08 more Covid-19 patients recovered & discharged from hospital increasing total recoveries in Sri Lanka to 2,868

08 more covid patients recover

08 more Covid-19 patients recovered & discharged from hospital increasing total recoveries in Sri Lanka to 2,868

08 more covid patients recover

08 more Covid-19 patients recovered & discharged from hospital increasing total recoveries in Sri Lanka to 2,868

08 more covid patients recover

08 more Covid-19 patients recovered & discharged from hospital increasing total recoveries in Sri Lanka to 2,868

08 more covid patients recover

08 more Covid-19 patients recovered & discharged from hospital increasing total recoveries in Sri Lanka to 2,868