The+Prime+Minister+visits+the+Ministry+of+Cultural+Affairs+for+an+inspection+

The Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa visited the Ministry of Cultural Affairs this morning to inspect the activities to be implemented in the future.



The Prime Minister's Office has instructed the Director General of the Urban Development Authority (UDA) to take immediate action to provide a permanent office building equipped with the facilities required for their work.



The Prime Minister also instructed the officials to contact the Sri Lanka Navy or the Army for the second phase of the renovation work of the John de Silva Memorial Theater and the Art Gallery.