A fire at an iron factory in Negombo and a garbage dump in Kochchikade

Monday, 31 August 2020 - 14:51

A fire has broken out at an iron factory near the Negombo - Pamunugama - Nugape junction.

The fire brigade of the Negombo Municipal Council stated that necessary steps were taken to extinguish the fire after receiving information that a fire had broken out this afternoon.

Meanwhile, a fire has been reported in a garbage dump in the Kochchikade - Pallansena area since this morning. Two fire trucks were deployed to put out the blaze.

