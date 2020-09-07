A+fire+at+an+iron+factory+in+Negombo+and+a+garbage+dump+in+Kochchikade

A fire has broken out at an iron factory near the Negombo - Pamunugama - Nugape junction.



The fire brigade of the Negombo Municipal Council stated that necessary steps were taken to extinguish the fire after receiving information that a fire had broken out this afternoon.



Meanwhile, a fire has been reported in a garbage dump in the Kochchikade - Pallansena area since this morning. Two fire trucks were deployed to put out the blaze.