The latest scam - withdrawing money from bank accounts without the knowledge of the account holder (video)





The police today informed the public about a fraud that is being carried out through bank accounts after obtaining personal data claiming to provide employment in European countries.



Speaking at a media briefing held today, DIG of the Information and Media Division Lal Seneviratne stated that a lot of information has been revealed regarding the incident.



The DIG further stated that the fraudsters would take the money deposited in the accounts of the clients after obtaining the personal information of the individuals.