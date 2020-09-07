Two+persons+arrested+for+illegally+loading+sand+in+Ma+Oya

Kotadeniyawa Police today (31) arrested two persons for illegally loading sand.



They were loading sand into a tractor without a license at the Maoya bank that flows through the Kotadeniyawa area.



The suspects are residents of St. Mary's Mawatha, Badalgama.



The suspects were produced before the Minuwangoda Magistrate and fined Rs. 50,000 each by the Minuwangoda Magistrate.



The sand has been confiscated as per the order of the Magistrate.



Kotadeniyawa police are conducting further investigations.