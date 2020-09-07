Hurubuhutiya+remanded+until+the+13

Sanjaya Madushanka Wijesekera alias Hurubuhutiya who was arrested while smuggling heroin inside a face mask has been remanded till the 13th of next month.
This was after being produced before the Gampaha Magistrate's Court.
At the time of his arrest by the Ganemulla Police yesterday, they had seized 7 small packets of heroin hidden in his face mask.
