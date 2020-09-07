Karu's request regarding leadership

Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya says that he is ready to accept that responsibility only if the leadership of the UNP is given in a democratic manner.



He said this when he visited the Chief Prelates of Malwatta to seek their blessings.



The former Speaker visited the Malwathu Maha Viharaya this morning and received blessings from the Mahanayake Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thero and the Anunayake Most Ven. Dimbulkumbure Sri Wimaladhamma Thero.



The former Speaker then visited the Vidyasagara Pirivena in Hurikaduwa and called on the Most Venerable Napane Premasiri Thero of the Ramanna Mahanikaya.



Thereafter he visited the Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanaratana Thera of the Asgiriya Chapter and received his blessings.