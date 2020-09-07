Comments on Vigneswara's statements (video)

The Maha Sangha and politicians commented on MP C.V. Vigneswaran's recent statement in Parliament.



The General Secretary of the Asgiriya Chapter Dr. Ven. Medagama Dhammananda Thero states that an attempt is being made to present an idea of ​​a separate state through the statement of MP C.V. Vigneswaran.



Meanwhile Ven. Magalkande Sudaththa Thero who participated in a media briefing of the New Sinhala Ravaya organization states that the controversial statement made by MP C.V. Vigneswaran while participating in Hiru TV hard talk programme yesterday should be defeated by all nations.



The General Secretary of the Sinhale organization Ven. Madille Pagnaloka Thera stated that this behavior of MP C.V. Vigneswaran was the result of a massive political conspiracy.





