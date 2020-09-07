13 officers attached to the Narcotics Bureau remanded till the 14th (Video)

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne ordered the 13 officers attached to the Narcotics Bureau who were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking to be remanded until the 14th of September.
At the request of the Attorney General's Department, the judge also allowed the naming of Udara Sampath, a powerful drug lord currently based in Dubai, as the 14th suspect in the case.
