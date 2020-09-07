Heavy+showers+in+many+parts+of+the+island+today

The Meteorological Department states that showers or thundershowers will occur in many parts of the island today (01).



A statement issued by the Meteorological Department states that heavy showers exceeding 100 mm are expected in some parts of the Uva, Eastern, North Central, Central and Sabaragamuwa Provinces.



Also, showers exceeding 75 mm will occur in some places in the Western, North Western and Southern Provinces.