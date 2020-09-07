සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

444 prisoners receive Presidential Pardon

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 - 7:05

444 prisoners from 29 prisons islandwide released on a special Presidential pardon to minimise congestion within prisons.

Among them are 18 female inmates, Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya said.

83 inmates of Welikada Prison, 06 in Magazine Prison, 28 in Anuradhapura Prison and 35 in Kuruwita Prison are among those released under the amnesty.

Also, 54 inmates of the Pallekele Prison and 20 inmates of the Angunakolapelessa Prison have been released.

The Department of Prisons said the inmates were released to ease congestion inside prisons.

