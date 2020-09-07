Hiru+Dharma+Pradeepaya+program+at+the+Veherahena+Purvarama+Rajamaha+Viharaya+in+Matara

The Hiru Dharma Pradeepaya program centered on the Poorawarama Rajamaha Viharaya in Veherahena, Matara is currently in operation to mark the Binara full moon poya day.



Hiru Dharmapradeepa commenced at 06.00 am with the devotees celebrating the Ashtanga Sheela.



The Dharmanusasana was conducted by the Chief Incumbent of the Matara Veherahena Poorvarama Rajamaha Viharaya, Ven. Kegalle Rathanasara Thero and the Chief Incumbent Ven. Urumutte Wimalarathana Thero.



The Poyaday Dhamma Discourse will be conducted by Ven. Pitigala Dhamma Vineetha Thero at 07.30 am.



In addition, a special Dhamma discussion will be held from 08.30 am to 10.00 am.



This will be with Prof. Ven. Medagampitiye Vijithadhamma Thero, Dr. Mahinda Herath and Literary Scholar Sujith Akkarawatta.



Also, another Dhamma Discourse will be delivered by Ven. Puliyadde Sudhamma Thero at 10 am.



After that, a poetic sermon will be conducted.



The poem was written by Ven. Hiniduma Saranasiri Thero.



Afterwards, another special Dhamma discussion will be held at 12.30 pm.