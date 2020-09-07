Two suspects arrested with counterfeit 5,000 rupee notes

Two suspects have been arrested by the Tangalle Divisional Crime Branch in the Tangalle area yesterday with 200 counterfeit 5,000 rupee notes worth around one million rupees.A 27-year-old and a 39-year-old were arrested for printing and distributing the counterfeit 5,000 rupee notes.It is reported that they were preparing to print and distribute this counterfeit money illegally.According to information received by the Tangalle Divisional Crime Investigation Division, the raid was carried out yesterday (31) and the main suspect and his motorbike were taken into custody.The person who had printed the banknotes was a resident of Ranna, Udayala and had run a communication center.The computer and the printer used to print the counterfeit notes in his possession were also taken into police custody and the communication center has been sealed.The Tangalle Divisional Crime Investigation Unit is conducting further investigations.Meanwhile, a stock of illegal cigarettes worth around Rs. 17,040,000 was seized by the Customs Unit at the Katunayake Airport yesterday (31).The consignment of cigarettes manufactured in Dubai has been sent to a fake address of a private company in the Avissawella area claiming to be finished clothes.