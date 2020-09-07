Advice to be aware of turmeric for sale in the market - CAA

The Consumer Affairs Authority(CAA) requests the public to be vigilant when purchasing turmeric.



This is due to the market flooding with artificial yellow powders sold as turmeric in the market due to shortages of turmeric.



The Consumer Affairs Authority says that artificial turmeric like products are being marketed using a mixture of wheat flour and rice flour and yellow colouring.



There have been 120 raids in the recent past and from 40 samples taken and sent for testing, 19 samples were found to be artificial yellow powder.