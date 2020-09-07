President urges District Coordinating Committee Chairperson's to actively contribute to building a national economy

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa requests the Chairperson's of the District Coordinating Committees to actively contribute to the building of a national economy by solving the problems faced by the people in many districts.



The President made this request while participating in a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (31) to raise awareness on the role and responsibilities of the District Coordinating Committee Chairmen.



President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa stated that steps will be taken to review the situation in all districts of the country and to formulate a program to resolve existing issues at the same time.



Joining the discussion, head of the Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival Basil Rajapaksa said that all roads in the country classified as A, B, C and D are planned to be carpeted and developed before the end of the term of the President.



He further stated that the work on several development programs implemented by the government up to 2015 has been halted and work will be completed on all the remaining constructions with funding allocated from the forthcoming budget.