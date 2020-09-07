The+latest+revelation+about+the+cyber+attack+on+the+Sri+Dalada+Maligawa+website+

The Media Unit of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic (Sri Dalada Maligawa) states that information has come to light that the cyber attack on the official website of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy was carried out from Nigeria.



Investigations have revealed that the hackers may have carried out the cyber attack.



The official website of the Sri Dalada Maligawa, which was down due to this cyber attack, has now been restored.



The website had been subjected to two cyber attacks on two occasions yesterday (31).



With the telecast of the recently concluded Esala Perahera on the official Sri Dalada Maligawa website, the new users for the website had increased rapidly.



As a result, it is suspected that the hackers may have carried out the cyber attack thinking that the website was of commercial value.





