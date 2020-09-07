සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Train engine drivers decide to withdraw from operating trains with Chinese compartments

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 - 8:29

The Railway Engine Drivers' Association states that they will withdraw from operating the trains with Chinese compartments due to failures in the brake system.

It's secretary Indika Dodamgoda said that the train with Chinese compartments had been taken out of service since midnight yesterday.

Hiru news team inquired about this from the State Minister of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Train Compartments and Motor Car Industry, Dilum Amunugama and he stated that a committee will be appointed to investigate the faulty carriages.  

