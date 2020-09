The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak states that 2020 P.C.R tests were carried out yesterday.



Accordingly, the center stated that 226, 111 P.C.R tests have been conducted in the country.



To date, 35,142 people have completed the quarantine process and returned home.



Today, 187 people are expected to leave from the Quarantine Centers maintained by the forces and return home.