Another geological team to investigate tremor in Kandy

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 - 8:59

The Geological Survey of Sri Lanka has taken steps to deploy another team to investigate the unusual tremor that was reported to have occurred in several areas in Kandy.

Accordingly, a team of 6 persons will visit the relevant areas and conduct further investigations.

On the night of the 29th an unusual tremor occurred in several areas including Kandy, Thalathuoya, Gurudeniya, Haragama and Anuragama.

Accordingly, the Geological Survey of Sri Lanka launched an investigation into the incident and received its report yesterday.

After considering the relevant data, it has been decided to send a six member committee to those areas to further investigate the matter.

Sajjana de Silva, Director General of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau, said that another team would be deployed to further investigate the incident using computer technology.

