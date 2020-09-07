Powerful politician from the opposition behind the Hanthana forest destruction ! (Video)

The Central Environmental Authority (CEA) says that legal action will be initiated against the deforestation that is taking place in the Hanthana Eco-Sensitive Zone.



Information has been received of the involvement of a powerful politician from the opposition from Kandy District.



Chairman of the Central Environmental Authority, Siripala Amarasinghe stated that all relevant reports will be submitted to court.



He also stressed that the law will be enforced against those who contribute to deforestation and environmental degradation irrespective of their rank.









