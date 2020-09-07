Two+arrested+for+throwing+drugs+into+the+prison

Prison officials have arrested two persons for throwing drugs into the Sri Lanka Prison in Kalutara North.
The two persons had thrown a ball and a mobile phone containing 05 grams of heroin into the prison.
Meanwhile, an Army soldier on duty at the Kotelawala Defense Science Faculty, a resident of Kudayale, Anguruwatota was arrested while in possession of narcotics.
Later investigations revealed that he had also grown a cannabis plant at home.
Meanwhile, a person addicted to heroin has hanged himself.
The deceased has been identified as a 22 year old resident of Meegahawatte.
