Two arrested for throwing drugs into the prison

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 - 10:36

Prison officials have arrested two persons for throwing drugs into the Sri Lanka Prison in Kalutara North.

The two persons had thrown a ball and a mobile phone containing 05 grams of heroin into the prison.

Meanwhile, an Army soldier on duty at the Kotelawala Defense Science Faculty, a resident of Kudayale, Anguruwatota was arrested while in possession of narcotics.

Later investigations revealed that he had also grown a cannabis plant at home.

Meanwhile, a person addicted to heroin has hanged himself.

The deceased has been identified as a 22 year old resident of Meegahawatte.

